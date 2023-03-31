Rumina Sethi appointed as Panjab University DUI

Panjab University (PU) appointed Rumina Sethi, professor, department of English and cultural studies, PU, as dean of university instructions on Thursday.

Rumina Sethi has bagged several awards, including Beit Fellowship at Oxford, Michael Polak Foundation Research Award and the Charles Wallace Award. (HT)

Sethi, appointed for a period of one year, took charge on the same day.

Sethi holds a PhD from Trinity College, Cambridge, and was a British academy fellow at the Oxford University. She has also been a senior associate member at the Department of English, Oxford University, and has held various fellowships at the University of Cardiff, Wales, and Indian Institute of Advanced Studies, Shimla.

In 2006, Sethi received the “Rockefeller Foundation Fellowship” at Bellagio, Italy. She has bagged several awards, including Beit Fellowship at Oxford, Michael Polak Foundation Research Award and the Charles Wallace Award. She also got the Smuts Memorial Fellowship at Cambridge.

She was nominated to the general council of the Sahitya Akademi (National Academy of Letters), New Delhi. She has authored multiple books, including Myths of the Nation, The Politics of Postcolonialism and Reading India in a Transnational Era.

