Run up to Invest Punjab Summit: Thrust on tourism sector in Amritsar: Bhagwant Mann

CM Bhagwant Mann says preference will be given to the local industry

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the current political stability and quick decision-making mechanism, along with out-of-the-box ideas, will soon make Punjab a leading industrial state in the country. He said emphasis will be given to the promotion of tourism in Amritsar and other places of the state.

The chief minister, while interacting with the industrialists here during the run-up for the progressive Punjab Investment Summit scheduled to be held on February 23-24 at Mohali, said Punjabis are born to be number one as they have traits of hard work and dedication in their blood.

Announcing a major boost to the tourism industry across the state, the chief minister said the state is blessed with several natural resources which can be developed into international tourist points. He said the state government is coming up with a concrete proposal for developing Ranjit Sagar Dam, Chohal Dam, Nurpur Bedi and others into tourist destinations.

The CM said that the holy city will be further developed into a hub of religious and patriotic tourism. He said that no stone will be left unturned for this noble cause, and every effort will be made for the promotion of the tourism sector. Mann envisioned that the day is not far when the state will attract tourists from across the globe.

The CM assured the local industrialists that while promoting the tourism sector preference will be given to the local industry. “Rather than inviting the big players from within the country and abroad priority will be given to the local industrialists for developing these tourism spots. This will allow the local industrialists to flex their muscles in the sector and emerge Punjab as a hub of tourism,” he said.

Mann also said the state government is also planning to boost the agro-industry in a big way. Cabinet ministers Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Inderbir Singh Nijjer, Anmol Gagan Mann, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Laljit Singh Bhullar and others were also present.

Focal Point Industrial Association president Kamal Dalmia who attended the meet, said, “This is an appreciable exercise of the government, but it will remain to be seen whether it gives shape to its announcements”.

CM gives girls students ₹3 lakh for trip to Sriharikota

AMRITSAR: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday felicitated the girls’ students of the Government Senior Secondary school (Girls) of the city for making a chip for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Names of the girls are Disha, Chahat, Ramanpreet Kaur, Ridhi Sethi, Nitasha, Saneha, Bhawna, Simran, Ramandeep Kaur, Sanjivani Singh.

He congratulated these students of the school situated on Mall Road and handed over a cheque worth ₹3 lakh to the students to bear the expenses for their trip to Sriharikota. The girls are scheduled to fly to to Sriharikota from Amritsar on February 9.