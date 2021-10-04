Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Runaway pit bull terrorises Kharar residents, bites 12
Runaway pit bull terrorises Kharar residents, bites 12

Three children were among those who were attacked by the pit bull in Kharar on Sunday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Oct 04, 2021 02:36 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

A ferocious runaway pit bull bit 12 people, including three children, and terrorised the residents of the Sunny Enclave area in Kharar on Sunday.

The victims, who are residents of Sector 124 in Sunny Enclave, Jandpur, Halalpur, and Jungian, were admitted to civil hospitals in Kharar and Mohali.

Shivinder Singh, who resides in Sunny Enclave, said, “There was screaming in the street after a 16-year-old girl was bitten by the pit bull. A man went to save her, but the dog bit his arm as well.”

Surjeet Singh, who was also bitten by the same dog, said he was riding his bike when he was attacked. He fell off the bike and suffered a fracture, in addition to a dog bite. He is admitted at the Phase 6 Civil Hospital. Kharar station house officer Ajit Pal Singh said, “At present, we have no information about the dog or its owner.”

On Sunday, announcements were also made at gurdwaras of different villages, cautioning residents about the dog.

