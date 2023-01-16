Rupesh Singh is PRCI Chandigarh Chapter chairperson

Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) elected Rupesh K Singh as the chairperson of its Chandigarh chapter. He succeeded Vivek Atray. Singh has been engaged in the field of PR since 1997 and comes with wider experience of government and corporate PR. He thanked Atray, CJ Singh and Renuka Salwan for their contribution towards setting with Young Communicator Clubs in institutions and organising several conclaves.

Punjab dominate J&K at Col CK Nayudu Trophy

Chandigarh Led by left-arm spinner Prerit Dutta’s brilliant bowling six-wicket haul, Punjab bowled out Jammu and Kashmir for 78 runs in their first innings on Day 1 of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy for U-25 being played at the PCA Stadium in Mullanpur. Aradhya Shukla also bowled well to and took three wickets for Punjab. In reply, Punjab were placed well at 144/2 in their first innings at the end of day’s play. Pukhraj Mann (72) and Jaskaranvir Paul (12) are the crease for Punjab. Punjab lead by 86 runs with eight wickets in hand.

PU marks Army Day with seminar

Chandigarh The student group of the Institute of electrical and electronics engineering (IEEE) at Panjab University’s University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) conducted a seminar on Sunday to celebrate the Army Day. The seminar was held on the theme “Role of Technology in Modern Day Warfare”, for which the speaker was Lt Gen Kamal Jit Singh. The session highlighted the changing role of science and technology in present circumstances of warfare and the need for innovation required by young students in the domain of cyberwarfare, space warfare, non kinetic warfare, zoonotics among others.

Workshop on menstrual health at PU

Chandigarh A two-day workshop on menstrual health began at the Panjab University’s Centre for Social Work on Sunday for the students of Masters of Social Work. Komal Ramdey, former senior consultant, Water Supply and Sanitation Collaborative Council and a certified MHM trainer is facilitating the workshop. Department chairperson Gaurav Gaur said the training would address objectives that include breaking the silence on menstruation, demystify the myths and misconceptions associated with menstrual health.

Shoolini University attains 100 h-index

Chandigarh Shoolini University has attained an h-index of 100, making it the highest in northern India and second in the country among institutions set up after 2008, with only IIT Indore ahead of it, the university has said. Recently, the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023 had placed Shoolini University in the 351-400 bracket globally and 2nd in India. In citations (research influence), Shoolini University has been ranked 39th globally and at the top spot in India. University chancellor PK Khosla said the achievement reflects the quality of research and the dedication and hard work put in by the scholars at the university.

