Rupnagar: 85-acre panchayat land freed of encroachment

Punjab rural development and panchayat minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, on Wednesday, claimed to have successfully freed nearly 85 acres of panchayat land of encroachers in Rupnagar district. The land was illegally occupied by the industrialists and local villagers in Hirdapur village.

Speaking to the media, the minister informed that the illegally occupied land valued at more than ₹100 crore was unlawfully occupied by some industrialists and local villagers.

He added that the land’s possession has been handed over back to the Hidapur gram panchayat. The minister announced that the said land would be auctioned for agricultural purposes through open bidding, and the income thereof would be utilised for the village’s development.

The minister urged the people of Punjab to cooperate with the state government in freeing the illegally occupied lands in their respective villages of encroachers.

The minister reiterated that the campaign against illegal encroachment would continue in the future.