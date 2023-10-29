Rupnagar: Lawyer arrested for assaulting 73-year-old mother

Rupnagar police on Saturday arrested a lawyer for allegedly assaulting his mother. The incident is said to have taken place at the residence of the accused in the Kirti Vihar area of the city.

Rupnagar station house officer (SHO) Pawan Kumar said that the daughter of the victim, Deepshikha, had filed a complaint along with the CCTV footage of the assault

The lawyer has been identified as Ankur Verma. The accused was produced in court and sent to a one-day police remand.

Acting on the complaint, SHO said that they arrested the accused and have also booked the daughter-in-law (Ankur Verma’s wife) and grandson of the victim.

The SHO informed that the accused have been booked under sections 323, 342,327, 344, and 355 of the Indian Penal Code. The police have also slapped section 6 of the Maintenance And Welfare Of Parents And Senior Citizens Act, 2007. In the FIR, the victim’s daughter said that her mother informed her about the assault. The complainant took the CCTV footage of the victim’s room and gave it to the police. The complainant said that the accused was torturing her mother for her monthly pension.

Meanwhile, minister Dr Baljit Kaur has ordered the director of the social security, women and child development department to investigate the matter and submit a report as soon as possible.

The minister stated that she received information about the assault through the Sakhi--One Stop Centre.

