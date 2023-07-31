Four held with 1kg heroin, gold & drug money in Punjab’s Rupnagar

Rupnagar police have arrested four inter-state drug peddlers, including a woman and recovered 1kg of heroin, 143 grams of gold ornaments, drug money of ₹1 lakh and an SUV on Sunday. The accused were identified as Sohan Lal, Poonam, Baljit Singh and Veer Singh, polcie said. During the investigation, Rupnagar police recovered 1kg of heroin, 143 grams of gold ornaments, and drug money from them on Saturday.

Rupnagar SSP Vivek S Soni said that on June 22, a team of CIA staff had recovered 300 grams of heroin from an accused Gaurav Kumar alias Happy alias Billa, a resident of Ghanoli village. A case in this regard was registered under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at Rupnagar police station against the accused. Later during the interrogation, he provided information about his associates.

Acting on the information, a team of Rupnagar police intercepted an SUV near Gurdwara Bunga Sahib on July 30, and arrested Sohan Lal, a resident of Dhhandian village, Baljit Singh, a resident of Chicha village, Veer Singh alias Veeru, a resident of Attari and Poonam alias Mona, wife of Gaurav, Soni said.

Later during the investigation, police recovered 1 kg of heroin, 143 grams of gold ornaments, and drug money from them on Saturday.

