Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rural Haryana observes total bandh, partial response in Rohtak, Hisar cities
Farmers blocking the Rohtak-Panipat highway near Makrauli toll plaza in response to the Bharat Bandh call on Friday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
Rural Haryana observes total bandh, partial response in Rohtak, Hisar cities

Protesters block highways from Rohtak to Delhi, Chandigarh and Hisar with combine harvesters, tractors at toll plazas
By Sunil Rahar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 02:35 PM IST

The Bharat Bandh called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmer unions, got the maximum response in villages and smaller towns of Haryana, while it was business as usual in Rohtak and Hisar cities.

Farmers assembled at Kharawar village and blocked the Rohtak-Delhi highway with combine harvesters and tractors, while other groups blocked Rohtak-Chandigarh highway near Makrauli village and Hisar-Rohtak highway was blocked near Madina toll plaza in Meham.

Ambulances, essential services being allowed

Farmers were seen allowing ambulances and vehicles engaged in essential services to ply.

The protesters made arrangements for food, lassi, milk and tea for commuters stuck in the traffic jam due to the blockades.

Dayanand Punia, the secretary of the Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Sabha, said supporters had laid siege to Siwani railway platform in Bhiwani district till 6pm. “Labourers have also joined our protest and the rural areas will remain shut today,” he said.

Security up at toll plazas, stations

Security was stepped up across toll plazas and railways stations as a precautionary measure.

Fearing inconvenience due to the blockades, people avoided travelling on Friday.

Rohtak superintendent of police (SP) Rahul Sharma issued a traffic advisory, asking people to refrain from travelling on the Rohtak-Bahadurgarh, Rohtak-Jind and Rohtak-Hisar roads unless in case of an emergency.

“We have taken all measures to maintain law and order,” he said.

Story Saved
