Sachin Pilot perhaps felt like removing ‘Raja’: Warring on exit as Punjab Congress chief

Outgoing Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday raised questions over state Congress in-charge Sachin Pilot’s possible role in his removal, while making it clear that he had no concrete evidence to support his suspicion.

Warring said he met Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and formally tendered his resignation as the Punjab Congress president. (PTI)

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Speaking to the media in Delhi, Warring said he met Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and formally tendered his resignation as the Punjab Congress president.

Also Read | Why Warring's position in Punjab Congress became untenable once Pilot replaced Baghel

“Given my long journey in politics, I feel that Sachin Pilot may have decided that it was time to remove ‘Raja’ from the post. I do not have concrete proof of this, but perhaps the AICC general secretary felt that Raja should be removed,” said Warring, who took charge of the Punjab Congress in April 2022, right after the assembly poll debacle.

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{{^usCountry}} His exit comes against the backdrop of a long-standing rift with former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi over the leadership of the state unit. Organisational feedback taken by Sachin Pilot {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His exit comes against the backdrop of a long-standing rift with former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi over the leadership of the state unit. Organisational feedback taken by Sachin Pilot {{/usCountry}}

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According to senior party leaders, the decision to replace Warring came following organisational feedback taken by Sachin Pilot.

The Congress brought in Pilot on September 5, replacing former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, to bring the fighting Punjab unit factions together ahead of the assembly polls early next year.

‘No one left after…,’ says Warring

Warring said there was otherwise no specific issue that, in his view, warranted his removal. “I have conveyed what I had to say to Rahul Gandhi. There is no one left after Rahul Gandhi to whom I could explain what should or should not happen,” said the Ludhiana MP.

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Also Read | Warring steps down as Punjab Cong chief, suspense over his successor

Recalling his meeting with Gandhi, Warring said he answered the questions posed to him about Punjab and shared his assessment of the challenges facing the party as well as its strengths. “He showed great affection,” Warring said.

After the meeting, Warring said, he and his wife went to Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi to offer prayers.

“A tenure can be long or short, but it should be one that people remember. My tenure as a minister was exactly that kind—memorable—and one should be grateful for whatever one receives. Whatever the party gave me, I accepted it willingly and obeyed the command,” he said. Warring had served as the Punjab transport minister for 111 days under the Channi-led government from September 2021 to March 2022.

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Warring also reiterated his commitment to the Congress, saying he had assured Gandhi that he was ready to serve the party whenever required.

Also Read | Pargat Singh appointed Punjab Congress chief after Warring's exit, takes charge ahead of 2027 Assembly polls

Warring congratulates Pargat Singh

Warring, later on Friday, congratulated Pargat Singh, who succeeded him as the new Punjab Congress president.

In a post on X, Warring said, “Congratulations to Sardar Pargat ji for being appointed as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. My best wishes.”

Frequently Asked Questions Who is Amarinder Singh Raja Warring? Amarinder Singh Raja Warring is the outgoing Punjab Congress chief who raised questions about Sachin Pilot's role in his removal. What did Warring say about his removal from the Punjab Congress president position? Warring suggested that Sachin Pilot may have decided to remove him from the post but stated he had no concrete evidence to support this suspicion. Who succeeded Amarinder Singh Raja Warring as the Punjab Congress president? Pargat Singh succeeded Amarinder Singh Raja Warring as the new Punjab Congress president. What did Warring do after his meeting with Rahul Gandhi? After his meeting with Rahul Gandhi, Warring and his wife went to Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi to offer prayers.