Sacrilege at Tarn Taran gurdwara, differently abled villager arrested

A differently abled man allegedly tore a few pages of holy gutka at Gurdwara Bir Baba Budha Sahib, near Chabhal village, on Saturday. Sewadars immediately caught hold of him and handed him over to the police. He has been arrested and a case registered under Section 295 of the IPC has been registered. Sewadars immediately caught hold of Karamjit Singh of Chabal village in Tarn Taran and handed him over to the police.

Eyewitnesses said the accused, identified as Karamjit Singh of Chabhal village, came to the gurdwara, one of the major historic Sikh shrines, to pay obeisance as usual. He took out a gutka, tore its pages and scattered the same inside the gurdwara, they said.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami condemned the act, stating that sacrilege incidents were consistently taking place across the state but the government had been silent. “These incidents are hurting the Sikh sentiments. It is the primary the responsibility of the government to unearth the conspiracy and expose the forces behind these incidents,” he said while seeking strict action against the accused.

SGPC secretary Kulwinder Singh Ramdas said a police complaint had been lodged. A huge number of devotees visit this gurdwara, 14 km from Amritsar city.