 Sacrilege at Tarn Taran gurdwara, differently abled villager arrested - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sacrilege at Tarn Taran gurdwara, differently abled villager arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Tarn Taran
Jun 22, 2024 10:49 PM IST

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami condemned the act, stating that sacrilege incidents were consistently taking place across the state but the government had been silent.

A differently abled man allegedly tore a few pages of holy gutka at Gurdwara Bir Baba Budha Sahib, near Chabhal village, on Saturday. Sewadars immediately caught hold of him and handed him over to the police. He has been arrested and a case registered under Section 295 of the IPC has been registered.

Sewadars immediately caught hold of Karamjit Singh of Chabal village in Tarn Taran and handed him over to the police.
Sewadars immediately caught hold of Karamjit Singh of Chabal village in Tarn Taran and handed him over to the police.

Eyewitnesses said the accused, identified as Karamjit Singh of Chabhal village, came to the gurdwara, one of the major historic Sikh shrines, to pay obeisance as usual. He took out a gutka, tore its pages and scattered the same inside the gurdwara, they said.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami condemned the act, stating that sacrilege incidents were consistently taking place across the state but the government had been silent. “These incidents are hurting the Sikh sentiments. It is the primary the responsibility of the government to unearth the conspiracy and expose the forces behind these incidents,” he said while seeking strict action against the accused.

SGPC secretary Kulwinder Singh Ramdas said a police complaint had been lodged. A huge number of devotees visit this gurdwara, 14 km from Amritsar city.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Sacrilege at Tarn Taran gurdwara, differently abled villager arrested
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On