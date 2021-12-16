Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SAD alleges 1,500-cr scam in LED bulbs' purchase in Punjab's local bodies dept
chandigarh news

SAD alleges 1,500-cr scam in LED bulbs’ purchase in Punjab’s local bodies dept

SAD legislator NK Sharma said the LED bulbs’ purchase was initiated during the tenure of then local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and the deal was completed by his successor Brahm Mohindra
SAD legislator NK Sharma alleged irregularities to the tune of 1,500 crore in the purchase of 74,944 LED (light-emitting diode) bulbs, pointing out alleged collusion of the Punjab’s local bodies department and some private players. (Twitter)
Updated on Dec 16, 2021 02:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA and party’s trade wing president NK Sharma on Wednesday alleged irregularities to the tune of 1,500 crore in the purchase of 74,944 LED (light-emitting diode) bulbs, pointing out alleged collusion of the Punjab’s local bodies department and some private players. Sharma has also lodged a complaint with the state vigilance department, demanding a thorough probe into the ‘corruption’ in the project.

Local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra, however, termed the allegations as “weird and lacking substance”.

Addressing the media, Sharma said the purchase was initiated during the tenure of then local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and the deal was completed by his successor Brahm Mohindra. “It was for the first time in the history of the state that the government agreed to pay private players 1,520 crore over a period of 10 years for an investment of 60 crore,” Sharma said. He said if the SAD-BSP alliance forms the government in 2022, a case will be registered and recommendation for a CBI or central vigilance commission probe will be made.

Releasing documents procured under the provisions of the RTI Act, Sharma gave details of the contract given to install LED lights in Patiala cluster. “The LEDs were purchased at inflated rates, putting a burden on the municipal corporations and councils across the state,” he added.

“Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi should explain if he has become a party to the case or he is initiating action into the matter,” Sharma said.

He also raised illegal sand mining in Zirakpur and illegal felling of khair trees over 90 acres of land in Lalru.

Reacting to Sharma’s allegations, local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra said the department has no policy of centralised purchase. “All the local civic bodies are independent entities and have their own system of making purchases,” Mohindra said, terming the allegations as weird and without substance.

