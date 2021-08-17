Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / SAD an outdated, ideologically bankrupt party, says Manpreet
chandigarh news

SAD an outdated, ideologically bankrupt party, says Manpreet

Chandigarh Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal on Monday said the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is like a bankrupt and failed bank that has already mortgaged its ideology and is now issuing bounced cheques
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 12:56 AM IST
SAD an outdated, ideologically bankrupt party, says Manpreet

Chandigarh

Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal on Monday said the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is like a bankrupt and failed bank that has already mortgaged its ideology and is now issuing bounced cheques.

Reacting to SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal’s comments, Manpreet said he (Sukhbir) was uttering gibberish remarks of ideological differences between them, but he had to introspect first before pointing out others.

The SAD had failed the two key constituents that it always proclaimed to champion, he said in a statement, adding that it failed the farmers in passing the three farm bills and it was in cahoots with the BJP in destroying the backbone of Indian agriculture.

Manpreet said that secondly, the SAD always claimed to be a champion for the cause of the Sikhs, but actually the party had let the community down time and again – be it the 1979 incident in Amritsar that triggered the Punjab crisis, or sacrilege incidents at Bargari and other places in 2015.

“So, while I wish good luck to the Akali Dal, people are fully aware that it is an outdated and ideologically bankrupt party and like a failed bank, the cheques issued from their boastful coffers are bouncing and will always be,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

He didn’t want a cat, this is what happened when a stray adopted him. Watch

Horse does this to cheer up and comfort its ‘sad’ human. Watch adorable video

Policeman pays auto driver’s fine who turned up with son’s piggy bank cash

Smriti Irani’s mask-related ‘Monday Mantra’ post wows people
TRENDING TOPICS
Navroz
Joe Biden
Afghanistan
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Subhadra Kumari Chauhan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP