SAD an outdated, ideologically bankrupt party, says Manpreet

Chandigarh

Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal on Monday said the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is like a bankrupt and failed bank that has already mortgaged its ideology and is now issuing bounced cheques.

Reacting to SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal’s comments, Manpreet said he (Sukhbir) was uttering gibberish remarks of ideological differences between them, but he had to introspect first before pointing out others.

The SAD had failed the two key constituents that it always proclaimed to champion, he said in a statement, adding that it failed the farmers in passing the three farm bills and it was in cahoots with the BJP in destroying the backbone of Indian agriculture.

Manpreet said that secondly, the SAD always claimed to be a champion for the cause of the Sikhs, but actually the party had let the community down time and again – be it the 1979 incident in Amritsar that triggered the Punjab crisis, or sacrilege incidents at Bargari and other places in 2015.

“So, while I wish good luck to the Akali Dal, people are fully aware that it is an outdated and ideologically bankrupt party and like a failed bank, the cheques issued from their boastful coffers are bouncing and will always be,” he said.