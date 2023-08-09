Ludhiana: SAD, Congress leaders submit objections over ward delimitation

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Congress representatives on Wednesday submitted a list of objections in regard with the ward delimitation to the municipal commissioner Shena Aggarwal.

Senior SAD leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal using a pair of binoculars to read the ward delimitation draft map at MC Zone D office in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SAD leaders, meanwhile, carried binoculars to criticise the civic for placing the draft map of ward delimitation at an inconvenient height, rendering it inaccessible to the public.

Among those part of the delegation included senior party leaders Mahesinder Singh Grewal, Ranjit Singh Dhillon, Jaspal Singh Giaspura and Harish Rai Dhanda, They were accompanied by party workers. The objections take note of perceived anomalies in the ward delimitation process, with the leaders expressing concerns over apparent inconsistencies, where population figures range from 7,000 to as high as 25,000 in different wards.

Pointing to Section 8 of the Punjab Municipal Corporation (PMC) Act, 1976, advocate Harish Rai Dhanda, the senior vice-president of the party unit, has alleged that the recent draft of ward delimitation fails to adhere to the fundamental principle of equal population distribution, as stipulated by Section 4(2) of the order.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dhanda further highlighted that among the 56 wards outlined in the recent draft, a significant number have undergone minimal changes in terms of geographical boundaries.

He pointed to specific instances to illustrate his claim, saying ward number 1, now renumbered but still designated as such, recorded a population of 13,713 in 2018, but this has surged to 18,619. Similarly, ward number 8, now designated as ward number 9, witnessed a population increase from 7,422 in 2018 to 16,143, he added.

Grewal, meanwhile, noted that the draft map of ward delimitation exhibited from the second floor of the MC Zone D building lacks clarity. He revealed that they had formally requested the municipal commissioner to accompany them with binoculars to better discern the ward boundaries. He also pointed out the absence of an official digital map.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Grewal pointed out that several wards have been reserved under different categories, raising particular concerns about wards number 54 and 46.

A group of Congress leaders, meanwhile, also gathered at the MC Zone D office. Former councillor Sham Sunder Malhotra, joined by fellow Congress workers, voiced their concerns about the manner in which the draft map of delimitation has been showcased. They suggested installation of screens at all four MC zones to display the digital map.

Congress leaders including Sanjay Talwar, district president of congress committee, contended that certain wards designated for reserved categories have failed to meet the requirement of having 50% of the reserved population under their jurisdiction.

Addressing the allegations, municipal commissioner Shena Aggarwal said, “The current stage involves the presentation of the draft for ward delimitation. We have received over 100 objections from the public, and these will be thoroughly reviewed. The process of finalising the delimitation map is guided by a committee, ensuring a fair and transparent approach. It’s important to note that this task doesn’t rest on a single individual’s decision-making.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the official notification, the allocation follows a pattern: even-numbered wards are designated for male councillors, while odd-numbered wards are reserved for women councillors. The city has been meticulously divided into 95 wards, with 50 percent reserved for women. Additionally, 16 wards have been set aside for the reserved categories as during last elections.