SAD, BSP join hands for Chandigarh MC elections

After forging an alliance for the Punjab assembly elections, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday decided to join forces for the Chandigarh municipal elections as well.

The elections are scheduled for December. Of the total 35 seats in the MC House, SAD will contest on 19 and BSP will put up its candidates in the remaining 16 wards.

Chandigarh SAD president Hardeep Singh and BSP’s local unit chief Gurcharan Singh Kamboj made the announcement during a press conference on Wednesday.

SAD will contest from Wards 1, 2, 5, 6, 8, 10, 11, 13, 14, 17, 22, 23, 24, 25, 27, 30, 32, 33 and 34. BSP will contest from Wards 3, 4, 7, 9, 12, 15, 16, 18, 19, 20, 21, 26, 28, 29, 31, 35.

In the last MC elections held in 2016, the SAD had fought along with its previous ally BJP. At that time, the MC had 26 wards. The BJP contested on 22 seats and won 20 of these. SAD fought on four and could win only one. BSP had lost on all the 18 seats it had contested from.