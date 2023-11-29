SAD demands CBI probe into Sultanpur Lodhi incident

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday demanded a CBI probe into the November 23 clash between the police and Nihangs at Akal Bunga gurdwara in Sultanpur Lodhi. They rejected the constitution of a special investigation team (SIT), led by the Kapurthala SSP, to probe the incident.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal (File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A resolution to this effect was passed at an emergency meeting of the party’s core committee which was presided over by its president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The core committee also decided to launch a Punjab Bachao programme from January 15 during which the SAD president would lead a Padyatra across all constituencies of the State

The party would submit 26 lakh forms collected by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) from Punjabis, all of whom had called for the immediate release of Balwant Singh Rajoana as well as all other Sikh political prisoners, to the President on December 20.

It was also decided to observe the SAD’s foundation day on December 14 at Amritsar besides holding blood donation camps in all 117 assembly constituencies on December 8 to mark the birthday of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The committee also expressed anguish at the manner in which the sugarcane farmers in the state were being refused a fair State Assured Price (SAP) despite a sharp increase in all inputs.