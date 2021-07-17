SAD didn’t withdraw blasphemy case against dera chief: Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal claimed on Friday that they didn’t withdraw the blasphemy case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh during the party’s tenure in Punjab.

The case was registered in 2007.

Sukhbir was in Jalandhar to welcome the Democratic Party of India’s (DPI) move to extend support to the Akali Dal-Bahujana Samaj Party alliance for the 2022 assembly polls. Addressing a press conference, the ex-deputy chief minister said he wanted to make it clear that no single case of the dera chief was withdrawn during their term in power.

He said, “Despite multiple probes launched by the Congress government in over four years, not even single Akali worker’s name figured in the Bargari sacrilege and Behbal Kalan firing cases. Some pro-Congress religious preachers and Congress leaders forced the Akali Dal government for CBI probe in the sacrilege case. We transferred the cases to the CBI on their demand.”

“Now, the Congress is busy in infighting, leaving the people of Punjab to their fate. This was proved by Navjot Sidhu who has all along been working to topple chief minister Amarinder Singh and did nothing for the welfare of Punjabis. One cannot count even as single achievement of Sidhu as a minister,” he added.