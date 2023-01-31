Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SAD flays Punjab govt's notification to close down rural dispensaries

SAD flays Punjab govt’s notification to close down rural dispensaries

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 31, 2023 10:15 PM IST

Shiromani Akali Dal legal wing president Arshdeep Singh Kler on Tuesday condemned the Aam Aadmi Party government for issuing notifications to close down all rural dispensaries in the state and transferring doctors and accompanying staff to ‘Aam Aadmi Clinics’.

Arshdeep Sing Kler claimed that the move would not only destroy the rural health infrastructure, painstakingly developed over decades, but would also deprive people of rural areas of health services. (HT file photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh

Addressing a press conference, Kler claimed that the move would not only destroy the rural health infrastructure, painstakingly developed over decades, but would also deprive people of rural areas of health services.

“The Mohalla Clinic model had already flopped in Delhi and public funds should not be used to ape this model in Punjab,” he said, demanding a complete review of the scheme. He also condemned the government’s move to transfer doctors from busy hospitals to Aam Aadmi Clinics.

