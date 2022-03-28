Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SAD forms sub-committee to look into party’s debacle in Punjab assembly polls

The SAD committee will gather information from public and party cadre at grass root level to analyse its defeat in Punjab assembly polls
SAD forms sub-committee to look into party’s debacle in Punjab assembly polls in meeting headed by its leader Prem Singh Chandumajra (HTFile)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 09:02 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: The Shiromani Akali Dal on Monday constituted a 13-member sub-committee to gather feedback from public and party cadre at the grass root level to analyse the reasons for its defeat in the Punjab assembly elections.

The decision to form the sub-committee, headed by its Sangrur district president Iqbal Singh Jhoonda, was taken at a meeting of the 16-member high powered committee of the party which was presided over by Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra.

Party spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said the sub-committee would present its report within two weeks.

