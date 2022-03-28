SAD forms sub-committee to look into party’s debacle in Punjab assembly polls

: The Shiromani Akali Dal on Monday constituted a 13-member sub-committee to gather feedback from public and party cadre at the grass root level to analyse the reasons for its defeat in the Punjab assembly elections.

The decision to form the sub-committee, headed by its Sangrur district president Iqbal Singh Jhoonda, was taken at a meeting of the 16-member high powered committee of the party which was presided over by Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra.

Party spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said the sub-committee would present its report within two weeks.