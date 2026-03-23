SAD govt had already enacted anti-sacrilege law, says Sukhbir

BATHINDA Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal on Sunday charged the Bhagwant Mann government with indulging in political drama in the name of special sessions of the Vidhan Sabha, asserting that the then SAD government had already enacted an anti-sacrilege law in 2016.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal on Sunday charged the Bhagwant Mann government with indulging in political drama in the name of special sessions of the Vidhan Sabha, asserting that the then SAD government had already enacted an anti-sacrilege law in 2016.

Addressing a rally in Kotkapura in Faridkot, Sukhbir said the anti-sacrilege law passed by the vidhan sabha in 2016 stipulated life sentence to anyone committing sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib.

“The law is yet to be ratified by the Centre. Instead of indulging in a drama on this sensitive issue, the CM should take up this matter with the Central government and get it passed,” said the party chief.

Asserting that incidents of sacrileges had started in Punjab in 2015 after the advent of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the state, Sukhbir said: “AAP legislator Naresh Yadav was even convicted in a sacrilege case but the party is yet to tell Punjabis why it defended Yadav and even fielded its senior most leaders - Harpal Cheema and Harjot Bains to fight his case.”

Sukhbir, who also addressed a rally in Moga, charged the AAP government with deteriorating governance, where officials are also being targeted for not toeing the line of corrupt leaders in the ruling dispensation.

He said the industrialists are losing confidence in investing in Punjab due to the dismal law and order situation.

Taking a dig at the state government, Sukhbir said the role of AAP minister Laljit Bhullar (who resigned on Saturday) in the alleged abetment of a senior official’s suicide in Amritsar indicates rampant corruption in the government.