Uniform Civil Code: Shiromani Akali Dal sub-committee holds consultative session

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday held a consultative session with members of Muslim and Christian communities to know their views on the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC), during the course of which minority community leaders felt that the recommendations of the 21st Law Commission should be taken into account before taking any decision on the matter again.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal (File photo)

The SAD had formed a sub-committee comprising Prem Singh Chandumajra, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Sikandar Singh Maluka and Daljit Singh Cheema to form a consensus on the proposed UCC after taking the views of all stakeholders. Views of the Sikh community were taken earlier.

Members of the Muslim and Christian community, while appreciating the effort being taken by the SAD to take all stakeholders into account while formulating its view on the UCC, expressed surprise as to how the matter was being taken up afresh by the 22 Law Commission even though the 21st Law Commission had during its recommendations asserted that the UCC was neither feasible nor desirable.

However, it was felt that a more detailed opinion could be formed on the matter once the Central government released a draft of the proposed UCC.

