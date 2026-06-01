SAD leader Bikram Majithia’s houses raided after police allege ‘jailbreak’ attempt

Police teams conducted simultaneous raids at the Amritsar and Chandigarh residences of senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia and his associates on Monday morning following allegations that he led a 60-strong mob to storm the Majitha police station.

Police outside the residence of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia in the Green Avenue locality of Amritsar on Monday during a raid to arrest him for allegedly storming the Majitha police station on Sunday to release an aide. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

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The raid at his Green Avenue house in Amritsar began around 9:30am, while parallel searches were reportedly carried out at his Chandigarh residence. The former MLA was not present during the raids.

The crackdown follows an alleged clash on Sunday stemming from the recent Majitha municipal council elections, which had already seen violence between SAD and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers. While the police maintain the raids are a lawful response to violence, the SAD leadership has strongly condemned the action, characterising it as political harassment and state repression following the local body elections.

According to Amritsar Rural SSP Sohail Mir Qasim, trouble began after police arrested Jobanpreet Singh of Sohian Kalan on Saturday. While investigators were questioning him, he said a mob of 50 to 60 people—allegedly led by Majithia—overpowered the guards, forced their way into the station, and began searching rooms.

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{{^usCountry}} The SSP said the mob located the interrogation room and forcibly dragged Jobanpreet out of custody. When DSP Kamalmeet Singh Randhawa intervened to explain that the arrest followed due process, the crowd allegedly assaulted the police personnel and attempted to snatch the station house officer’s mobile phone. Though police managed to wrestle the suspect back into custody, the mob continued to create a ruckus on the premises, Qasim said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SSP said the mob located the interrogation room and forcibly dragged Jobanpreet out of custody. When DSP Kamalmeet Singh Randhawa intervened to explain that the arrest followed due process, the crowd allegedly assaulted the police personnel and attempted to snatch the station house officer’s mobile phone. Though police managed to wrestle the suspect back into custody, the mob continued to create a ruckus on the premises, Qasim said. {{/usCountry}}

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Videos showing a confrontation between Majithia’s supporters and police personnel are circulating on social media.

The police have registered a case against nearly 60 people, identifying seven so far.

Maintaining that no one is above the law regardless of political stature, the SSP confirmed that Majithia and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member Jodh Singh Samra remain at large.

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SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal defended his party members, accusing the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government and the civil administration of “rigging the local body elections and unleashing state repression.” Badal claimed Akali workers and Majithia were being deliberately targeted post-elections and warned that complicit officers would be held accountable for their actions.