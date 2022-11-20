SAD leader Chandumajra opposes changes in village common land rules

Former MP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Prem Singh Chandumajra on Sunday opposed taking over of joint land holdings (mushtarka malkan) and giving it to panchayats in the name of shamlat land and claimed that the AAP government was betraying people.

Addressing a press conference here, Chandumajra said that the action of the state government to vacate joint land holdings in the name of shamlat land was “unconstitutional”.

He claimed that this decision of the state government would further create unrest in the state and would lead to a large number of cases in courts as the mutation of the land concerned has been done several times after its transaction.

He said this would further disturb the law and order situation. “Punjab is already passing through a phase of anarchy and this decision will make the matter worse,” he said.

He said the reality is that the real owners of the land were people of the state as during 1948 “murrababandi” (consolidation) people had kept joint land holding for common welfare works.

He said that when such shamlat land was not used for common welfare works, real owners of such land got them registered in their name which was also their basic right. He said no government can claim the right illegally on such land.

He also raised the issue of 25% reservation of shamlat land for Dalits and said several influential people have already purchased such lands and got them registered in their names but no one is taking action in this matter.

He said instead of getting the land vacated from the common man, the government should initiate action against such defaulters and should reconsider its decision to get the land vacated from the common man.