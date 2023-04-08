Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Fazilka: SAD leader booked for duping woman of 30 lakh on ticket promise

Fazilka: SAD leader booked for duping woman of 30 lakh on ticket promise

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Apr 08, 2023 11:30 PM IST

SAD leader Malkeet Singh Heera was booked at the Sadar Jalalabad police station in Fazilka on the complaint of one Rajinder Kaur of Abohar

Congress-turned-SAD leader Malkeet Singh Heera has been arrested for duping a woman of 30 lakh after promising to get her an election ticket.

The complainant alleged that the accused, who was with the Congress previously, took ₹30 lakh from her to get her a Congress ticket from Balluwana assembly seat in 2017. But he neither fulfilled his promise nor returned her money, she alleged.
The complainant alleged that the accused, who was with the Congress previously, took 30 lakh from her to get her a Congress ticket from Balluwana assembly seat in 2017. But he neither fulfilled his promise nor returned her money, she alleged. (iStock)

Heera was booked at the Sadar Jalalabad police station in Fazilka on the complaint of one Rajinder Kaur of Abohar.

She alleged that Heera took 30 lakh from her to get her a Congress ticket from Balluwana assembly seat in 2017. But he neither fulfilled his promise nor returned her money, she alleged.

Fazilka SSP Avneet Kaur said the leader was facing multiple case of fraud. In September last year, he was booked for duping two men on the pretext of getting them jobs in the police department.

Heera had unsuccessfully contested against SAD’s Sukhbir Singh Badal as a Congress nominee in the 2012 assembly elections. He had joined the Akali Dal ahead of the 2022 elections.

