chandigarh news

SAD leader Ranike’s security withdrawn after audit: Punjab to HC

The Punjab government on Thursday told the high court that security of former SAD minister Gulzar Singh Ranike was withdrawn after a proper exercise as per norms
SAD leader Ranike had filed a plea, seeking restoration of his security cover claiming threat to his life.
Published on Jun 10, 2022 01:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab government on Thursday told the high court that security of former Shiromani Akali Dal minister Gulzar Singh Ranike was withdrawn after a proper exercise as per norms.

The government response came to a plea from Ranike filed on June 6 seeking restoration of his security cover, claiming threat to his life and alleged political vendetta behind the move. He had claimed that all his four security personnel have been withdrawn.

The government has told court that security was withdrawn after a security audit and the Akali leader can’t be given security on government expense. If he wishes to, same can be availed requisite fee, it was submitted.

It was further informed that the state’s security review committee met on March 29, in which reports by the intelligence wing and counter intelligence wing were analysed and decision taken on any addition or withdrawal of security cover. The plea will now be taken up on July 11 for further consideration.

