Punjab CM Mann must be booked for farmer’s murder: SAD chief Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday demanded that Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann be booked for murder of a farmer who succumbed to his injuries during a clash with the police in Sangrur district over the “detention” of some farm leaders.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal (File photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident occurred when the farmers were trying to move towards Chandigarh for a demonstration to seek compensation for losses caused by floods.

In a statement here, the SAD president also demanded that senior police officers, including the zonal IG, Range DIG and Sangrur SSP be charged under Section 302 of the IPC for killing the farmer who was demanding compensation for crop damage.