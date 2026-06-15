SAD (Punar Surjit) meets Punjab governor, raises Panth, farmer, state issues

A delegation of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) on Sunday met Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria at Lok Bhavan here, raising several issues concerning the Sikh Panth, farmers, labourers and the state’s economy.

A delegation of Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) submits a memorandum to Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria in Chandigarh. (PTI)

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In a memorandum submitted to the governor, the delegation demanded amendments to the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, after proper consultation with Sikh institutions. The party also demanded exemplary punishment through fast-track courts for those guilty in the 2015 sacrilege cases.

It also sought the immediate conduct of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee elections, which have been overdue since 2011, and the release of all eligible “Bandi Singhs” (Sikh prisoners) who have completed their sentences, according to a party release.

On the agricultural and economic front, they demanded a comprehensive revival package, including a complete farm debt waiver, statutory guarantee of minimum support price for diversified crops, and the opening of the Attari-Wagah border for agricultural and commercial trade.

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{{^usCountry}} It also sought protection of labourers’ rights, debt waiver for landless workers and restoration of MGNREGA. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It also sought protection of labourers’ rights, debt waiver for landless workers and restoration of MGNREGA. {{/usCountry}}

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The delegation demanded the completion of the “Punjabi Suba” by including Punjabi-speaking areas left out in 1966, protection of Punjab’s rights over its river waters and hydroelectric projects, and the immediate reopening and uninterrupted operation of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor.

Further, the delegation requested a special economic and industrial package for Punjab on par with other border states, along with a 50% reduction in VAT and excise duty on fuel to provide relief from inflation.

It further called for the timely availability of fertilisers and strict action against black marketing and forced bundling of products.

The party reiterated the demand to grant special category status to Punjab in recognition of its extraordinary contribution to national security, food security, and the green revolution.

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The delegation comprised senior leaders, including Prem Singh Chandumajra, Gurpartap Singh Wadala, Gobind Singh Longowal, Sucha Singh Chhotepur, Sarwan Singh Phillaur and Bibi Paramjit Kaur Gulshan.

The delegation appealed to the governor to take up their issues with the Union government for early resolution.