SAD rebels to announce state, district-level panels

The rebel leaders, who have launched the Shiromani Akali Dal sudhar (reforms) lehar (wave), would soon announce state and district-level bodies to reach out to the masses. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Bibi Jagir Kaur (HT File)

“After a rally in Longowal, Sangrur, to mark the death anniversary of Sant Harchand Singh Longowal on Tuesday, we would start announcing these committees,” informed former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Bibi Jagir Kaur, one of the nine Akali leaders who were expelled from the party last month for turning rebellious and asking party president Sukhbir Singh Badal to step aside from the top post.

“We have scrutinised Akalis who are ready to work selflessly for the upliftment of the party which has been facing the crisis of existence and is continuously losing electoral battles. Our team is ready and an announcement is awaited,” added Jagir Kaur.

These committees, according to the former SGPC president, will visit every village and mohalla of the state to bring the party supporters who have turned back towards the party (SAD) due to its “faulty policies and mistakes” it had committed during 10-year (2007-2017) SAD-BJP regime in the state. She hoped that these committees will kickstart work by September.

Other than Bibi Jagir Kaur, former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra, former ministers Parminder Singh Dhindsa, Surjeet Singh Rakhra and Sikandar Singh Maluka and former MLAs Gurpartap Singh Wadala and Surinder Singh Wadala are the key faces who had rebelled and were expelled by a disciplinary committee of the SAD, along with the party’s senior most leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa for siding with the rebels. Rebels have announced Wadala as convener of the reform programme.

SAD, rebels to compete at Longowal

The rebels are making efforts to put up an impressive show in Longowal on Tuesday they will organise a big show in a competition with the SAD, which also has planned a rally there. Parminder Dhindsa asked all Akali minded people of the state to take part in the rally for rejuvenating the party. “This rally will kickstart Akali Dal sudhar lehar,” he added.

According to Daljit Singh Cheema, senior vice president of the SAD, the party has been organising the barsi (death anniversary) every year and expecting a good crowd this time as well.