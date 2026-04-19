SAD replaces Brahmpura’s son as Khadoor Sahib halqa incharge

In a significant political move, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday replaced former MLA Ravinder Singh Brahmpura as the halqa incharge of Khadoor Sahib assembly constituency, a ‘Panthic’ seat, appointing Ramandeep Kaur in his place.

The Shiromani Akali Dal has appointed Ramandeep Kaur in his place. (HT)

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The announcement was made by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who said in a post on X that Ramandeep Kaur would take over the responsibility for the constituency.

“Pleased to announce Bibi Ramandeep Kaur as the Shiromani Akali Dal’s halqa Incharge for Khadoor Sahib assembly constituency. Wishing her all the best in her new role and responsibilities,” Sukhbir posted on X.

Kaur is the wife of Avtar Singh Billa, sarpanch of Sheron village in Tarn Taran district and a member of the zila parishad. Billa had recently joined the SAD along with his supporters after leaving the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during a rally held on March 20.

The decision comes as a setback for the Brahmpura family, which has had a long-standing association with the constituency. Late Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, a senior Akali leader and former minister, represented the segment for decades, followed by his son Ravinder, who also served as MLA and was considered a likely candidate for the 2027 assembly elections.

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{{^usCountry}} Ravinder, who continues to serve as a vice-president of the party, said he would abide by the party’s decision and continue working with party workers. “I have been working in the party and will continue to do so. I will act as per the advice of the workers,” he said when asked about his future course of action. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ravinder, who continues to serve as a vice-president of the party, said he would abide by the party’s decision and continue working with party workers. “I have been working in the party and will continue to do so. I will act as per the advice of the workers,” he said when asked about his future course of action. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The move has reportedly caused discontent among sections of SAD’s traditional leadership in the constituency, often described as a “Panthic halqa”. However, no senior local leader has publicly commented on the development so far. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The move has reportedly caused discontent among sections of SAD’s traditional leadership in the constituency, often described as a “Panthic halqa”. However, no senior local leader has publicly commented on the development so far. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Political observers believe the reshuffle could influence equations in the Majha region, where rival factions, including Waris Punjab De led by Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, are also active. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Political observers believe the reshuffle could influence equations in the Majha region, where rival factions, including Waris Punjab De led by Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, are also active. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Surjit Singh ...Read More Surjit Singh is a correspondent. He covers politics and agriculture, besides religious affairs and Indo-Pak border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran. Read Less

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