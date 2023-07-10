SAD seeks compensation for flood-hit residents, farmers

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday demanded compensation of ₹5 lakh each to those whose houses have been damaged due to incessant rain and floodwaters, besides calling for an advance compensation of ₹25,000 per acre for all farmers whose crops have been destroyed. He said simultaneous girdawri should be done to assess the crop loss. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal (File photo)

Expressing shock at the havoc and misery caused to people due to the deluge, the SAD president said it was condemnable how the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government ignored monsoon readiness and people had been left to their fate.

In a statement here, Sukhbir said there were widespread reports of damage to property in Mohali, Ropar, Anandpur Sahib, Patiala, Sangrur, Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar, with crops being damaged across thousands of acres.

These include paddy which was transplanted recently besides vegetable crops. “Hundreds of people have been forced to camp on roads after rainwater entered their houses in Mohali, Ropar and Anandpur Sahib. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has done a commendable job by providing ‘langar’ to poor people who are camping on roads as well as to those who have been marooned by flood waters. The civil administration is yet to come to the aide of people,” he said.

He also directed the Youth Akali Dal (YAD) to assist distressed people. “YAD president Sarabjeet Singh Jhinjher is already in flood-affected areas and I urge Akali workers to also assist their affected brethren immediately,” said Sukhbir.

He said the AAP government should also approach the Centre to declare the situation as a natural calamity to avail funds under the National Disaster Management Fund.

He said it was unfortunate that no emergency numbers have been announced to help people in distress, which should have been done immediately. He also called for dispatch of fodder for milch animals to all villages which had been flooded besides medical teams to tackle spread of diseases.

The SAD president also condemned the government for failing to make adequate drainage facilities which had compounded the problem. “This is indicative of largescale corruption”. He also called for taking effective steps to ensure drainage of water as well as establishment of flood controlrooms and helplines so that people could approach the authorities for help immediately in case of any emergency.