SAD-BSP campaign to highlight Punjab govt’s failure: Daljit Cheema

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will jointly undertake “Punjab Bachao programme” from March 17 to 24 to “mark the failure of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on all fronts as well as betrayal of all promises made to Punjabis”.

SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said a decision to this effect had been taken under the leadership of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal following a meeting with constituency incharges as well as the BSP leaders.

Cheema said constituency-wise dharnas across the state would be held with the theme, “AAP sarkar da ikk saal, Punjab da karta bura haal” (one year of AAP government, Punjab pushed to worst senario).

He said SAD- BSP workers would submit memorandums to sub-divisional magistrates across the state highlighting the injustices meted out to Punjabis during AAP government.