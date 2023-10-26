SAD’s Bunty Romana held for sharing ‘doctored’ clip with derogatory remarks against Punjab, Delhi CMs

Mohali Police on Thursday arrested Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Parambans Singh Bunty Romana from Chandigarh after he allegedly tweeted a video purportedly showing Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal singing a song featuring derogatory remarks against Punjab and Delhi chief ministers.

SAD’s Bunty Romana at the Mataur police in Mohali. (HT Photo)

The arrest comes after Grewal denied singing any such song, claiming that the videos from one of his stage shows had been doctored.

Romana has been charged with sections 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 469 (forgery for harming reputation), 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 43(i) read with 66 IT Act at Mataur police station

Talking to the media, Romana termed his arrest as political vendetta.

Senior SAD leaders, including party president Sukhbir Singh Badal and Dr Daljeet Singh Cheema, meanwhile, were spotted arriving for a meeting with Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) to discuss the matter.

Badal spoke to the SSP over the phone as he was not present at the station, saying he could also file numerous complaints against those who have mocked him on the internet while flouting cyber laws. He urged the SSP to register cases against all of them as well.

The leader then went on to accuse the state government of suppressing freedom of speech.

