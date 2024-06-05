 SAD’s Chandumajra among 25 candidates lose security deposit in Anandpur Sahib - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SAD’s Chandumajra among 25 candidates lose security deposit in Anandpur Sahib

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jun 05, 2024 06:11 PM IST

Among the candidates who lost their deposit, 13 contested independently; all these candidates got fewer than one-sixth of the total number of valid votes cast for the seat, which, as per election commission rules, means that they will not get a refund of their deposit

Out of the total 28 candidates contesting for Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, 25 candidates, including Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD’s) Prem Singh Chandumajra lost their security deposit. Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) Malvinder Kang emerged winner from this seat with a lead of 10,846 votes.

Apart from this, total NOTA vote count in the constituency stood at 6,402, including 1,177 from Mohali, 1,166 from Kharar and 926 from Dera Bassi. (HT file photo for representation)
Apart from this, total NOTA vote count in the constituency stood at 6,402, including 1,177 from Mohali, 1,166 from Kharar and 926 from Dera Bassi. (HT file photo for representation)

Among the candidates who lost their deposit, 13 contested independently. All these candidates got fewer than one-sixth of the total number of valid votes cast for the seat, which, as per election commission rules, means that they will not get a refund of their deposit . Among these, six candidates got less than 1,000 votes, another six could fetch less than 1,500 votes, five got less than 2,000 votes, and four received less than 3,000 votes.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Apart from this, total NOTA vote count in the constituency stood at 6,402, including 1,177 from Mohali, 1,166 from Kharar and 926 from Dera Bassi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / SAD’s Chandumajra among 25 candidates lose security deposit in Anandpur Sahib
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On