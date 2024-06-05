SAD’s Chandumajra among 25 candidates lose security deposit in Anandpur Sahib

Out of the total 28 candidates contesting for Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, 25 candidates, including Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD’s) Prem Singh Chandumajra lost their security deposit. Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) Malvinder Kang emerged winner from this seat with a lead of 10,846 votes. Apart from this, total NOTA vote count in the constituency stood at 6,402, including 1,177 from Mohali, 1,166 from Kharar and 926 from Dera Bassi. (HT file photo for representation)

Among the candidates who lost their deposit, 13 contested independently. All these candidates got fewer than one-sixth of the total number of valid votes cast for the seat, which, as per election commission rules, means that they will not get a refund of their deposit . Among these, six candidates got less than 1,000 votes, another six could fetch less than 1,500 votes, five got less than 2,000 votes, and four received less than 3,000 votes.

