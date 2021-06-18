Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SAD’s Jaspreet Kaur elected Kharar MC president

Gurdeep Kaur and Jasbir Singh Rana became the senior-vice president and vice-president of the civic body, respectively. Both had contested the polls as Independents
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 01:59 AM IST
Earlier in February, the municipal council polls had resulted in a hung house. (Representational photo)

Jaspreet Kaur Longia, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) councillor from ward number 19, was elected the president of Kharar municipal council on Thursday.

Gurdeep Kaur and Jasbir Singh Rana became the senior-vice president and vice-president of the civic body, respectively. Both had contested the elections as Independents.

On April 19, violent scenes were witnessed during the election of president and senior vice-president of the municipal council, following which the authorities deferred the polls to May 3 and it was further postponed due to Covid-19 surge.

Earlier on February 17, the municipal council polls had resulted in a hung house as out of total 27 seats, Congress won 10 seats, SAD got 8, while one went to AAP. Eight seats were won by Independents.

