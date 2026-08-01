SAD seeks judicial inquiry into Barnala lathicharge, CBI probe into ‘paper leaks’

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday appealed to Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria to order a judicial probe into the Barnala lathicharge incident and a CBI probe into the alleged paper leaks in Punjab.

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A delegation of senior SAD leaders, led by president Sukhbir Singh Badal, met the governor and presented two memoranda with their demands.

The delegation demanded that the CBI probe the role of the chief minister, ministers, AAP leaders, public servants and private persons in the paper leaks.

It also called for forensic examination of all digital records, CCTV footage, servers, communication records and examination-related documents.

The Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government has vehemently denied any paper leak during its tenure, terming it a political conspiracy to defame Punjab.

Badal alleged that a large number of government jobs were being given to outsiders under an AAP conspiracy to expand its footprint in other states. “More than half of prevailing jobs in Punjab are being given to outsiders in lieu of political help for AAP in Rajasthan, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh,” he informed the governor.

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{{^usCountry}} He also claimed that adequate compensation and medical treatment was not being provided to the injured sanitation workers in Barnala. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also claimed that adequate compensation and medical treatment was not being provided to the injured sanitation workers in Barnala. {{/usCountry}}

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Later speaking to media regarding the Barnala lathicharge incident, the SAD president alleged, “The AAP government is misusing police to suppress all democratic protests. An attempt to murder case should be registered against DSP Satvir Singh Bains and all other police officials who had hit sanitation workers with lathis in Barnala. These officials should also be dismissed from service.”

The SAD delegation comprised Balwinder Singh Bhundar, Hira Singh Gabria, Dr Daljit Singh Cheema, Sikandar Singh Maluka, Bikram Singh Majitha, Darbara Singh Guru and Naresh Dhingan.

Dhillon hails anti-paper leak law

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon on Friday welcomed the stringent anti-paper leak law passed by the Parliament.

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Calling the Centre’s decision a “visionary and much-needed step” towards ensuring transparency in the examination system, Dhillon said the Prime Minister had made it clear that no one who played with the future of the country’s youth will be spared.

Targeting the AAP government in Punjab, Dhillon alleged that no concrete action had been taken in six major paper leak cases. He said accepting moral responsibility, the education and health ministers should immediately resign from their posts.