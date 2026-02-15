Safe, comfy, passenger-friendly: Chandigarh gets 25 more electric buses

As many as 25 electric buses for Chandigarh were virtually flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Guwahati under the PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme on Saturday. The newly inducted 12-metre low-floor air-conditioned electric buses have a range of 224 km on a single charge. (HT Photo)

Key features include a 400 mm low floor for easy boarding, especially for senior citizens, children and women; a power-operated ramp and electronically controlled kneeling mechanism for Divyangjan commuters; seating capacity of 36 passengers plus driver and wheelchair space, with standing capacity of 20 passengers; air suspension at front and rear; disc brakes at the front; passenger information displays at the front, side and rear; and voice-enabled next stop announcements. For enhanced safety and monitoring, the buses are equipped with people-counting cameras at both doors, five CCTV cameras (including passenger area, driver behaviour, reverse and dashboard views), AIS-140 compliant GPS devices, panic buttons integrated with the command control centre of the state transport authority, and stop request buttons for passenger convenience.

With the fresh addition, the count of electric buses in operation in Chandigarh has reached 105. Seventy-five more are expected to be delivered by the end of April/May, following which, the count will reach 180.

By the end of financial year 2027-28, all diesel buses operating within the tricity area will be replaced with electric buses.