Safe School Vahan policy: Ludhiana police direct school bus drivers to follow safety regulations

Ahead of summer vacations in schools, the traffic police held meetings with school van and bus drivers to apprise them of the rules and recommendations of Safe School Vahan policy.

The police also warned the operators to complete all the formalities during summer break, after which it would initiate a massive drive against the violators.

Summer vacations in schools are expected to start from the first week of June.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic) Karnail Singh said the motive behind the drive is to ensure safety of children and the vehicles.

He told the police found some of the school vans operating in city without a valid permit, and even first aid box and fire extinguisher were missing from the vans, he said.

The ACP said several notices were served to school principals and transporters and a meeting was also held to make them aware of the norms of the policy, but to no avail.

“The police are conducting checks on a regular basis and challans are being issued to violators, but it is also the duty of school authorities and parents to ensure that students are travelling in the vehicles,” the ACP said.

According to the Safe School Vahan policy, there should be a stop signal arm, a speed governor fitted in the school bus, and the buses should be painted yellow. Moreover, the buses should have emergency exits, and the windows should be fitted with horizontal grills, he added.