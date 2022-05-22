Safe School Vahan policy: Ludhiana police direct school bus drivers to follow safety regulations
Ahead of summer vacations in schools, the traffic police held meetings with school van and bus drivers to apprise them of the rules and recommendations of Safe School Vahan policy.
The police also warned the operators to complete all the formalities during summer break, after which it would initiate a massive drive against the violators.
Summer vacations in schools are expected to start from the first week of June.
Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic) Karnail Singh said the motive behind the drive is to ensure safety of children and the vehicles.
He told the police found some of the school vans operating in city without a valid permit, and even first aid box and fire extinguisher were missing from the vans, he said.
The ACP said several notices were served to school principals and transporters and a meeting was also held to make them aware of the norms of the policy, but to no avail.
“The police are conducting checks on a regular basis and challans are being issued to violators, but it is also the duty of school authorities and parents to ensure that students are travelling in the vehicles,” the ACP said.
According to the Safe School Vahan policy, there should be a stop signal arm, a speed governor fitted in the school bus, and the buses should be painted yellow. Moreover, the buses should have emergency exits, and the windows should be fitted with horizontal grills, he added.
Teachers’ recruitment: UPSESSB to undertake double verification of vacant posts
In a first, Prayagraj-headquartered Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) will undertake a double verification of vacant posts in more than 4500 government-aided secondary schools of the state before initiating a new teachers' recruitment drive to fill them, say officials aware of the decision. The decision to undertake a second verification of the posts was conveyed to the officials concerned in a meeting held at the government level on May 19.
UP budget session: Main oppn party SP gathers ammo against govt
Lucknow: In the budget session of the UP legislature beginning Monday, the Samajwadi Party, the main opposition party with increased strength in the state assembly, will attempt to corner the state government over many issues. The Samajwadi Party, which had won 47 seats in the UP assembly in 2017, won 111 seats in 2022.
Ludhiana | MLA Madan Lal Bagga inspects desilting work at Buddha Nullah
Ahead of the monsoon season, Aam Aadmi Party MLA (north) Madan Lal Bagga on Sunday inspected the desilting work at Buddha Nullah. Bagga was accompanied by superintending engineer Rajinder Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic) Gurtej Singh, sub-divisional officer Sukhdeep Singh and other civic department officials. Bagga said a poclain machine, 12 tippers and four bulldozers were pressed into service to clean the stretch near Chand Cinema bridge.
Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan preside over cultural event in Ludhiana
Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan presided over a cultural event organised by Udaya Kerala Arts and Sports Club at Guru Nanak Bhawan, Auditorium-2, here on Sunday. Sandhwan was accompanied by local MLAs Madan Lal Bagga, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Daljit Singh Grewal (Bhola), Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina and Ashok Prashar Pappi.
Suspense on: Azam absent at crucial SP meet, but colleagues say will show up at budget session
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party senior leader and Rampur MLA Azam Khan (who was recently released from jail) and his MLA son Abdullah Azam skipped the key meeting of Samajwadi Party legislators in Lucknow on Sunday, a day before the budget session of Uttar Pradesh legislature. Amid Azam skipping the meeting and continued speculations that he is miffed with the party and its leaders, several party leaders say that Azam will attend the budget session.
