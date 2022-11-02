Safina Baig briefs EU about benefits of grassroots democracy in J&K

Politicians led by Safina Baig, chairperson of the district development council from Baramulla, enumerated the benefits of the three-tier system of governance through the implementation of Panchayati Raj system in J&K before the EU parliamentarians while urging for frequent exchange of EU and Indian delegations for democracy.

Baig was in Brussels to attend the conference “Grassroots democracy in Kashmir, A road towards Democratic Empowerment”, organised by European People’s Party (EPP).

Baig, who won the DDC elections from the Sangrama constituency in Baramulla as an independent candidate, said people in J&K deserve peace, prosperity and happiness.

Baig apprised EU politicians about developmental schemes undertaken by the government for the people of UT. She told the conference about the benefits of the 73rd amendment in rural areas and the 74th amendment in urban areas of J&K that got implemented after the J&K Re-Organisational Act 2019.

She told the EU Parliamentarians how after 30 years of turmoil the three-tier system of governance was introduced and was flourishing. “The new leadership that has emerged to represent the people, work for the common masses by providing them with means of development. I told the EU Parliamentarians how these elections have given a chance to young leadership, besides empowering the young women, who are now representing many villages and urban pockets of the J&K,” Baig said, who is the wife of former J&K deputy chief minister, Muzaffar Baig.

Baig, who is also the chairperson of the J&K Hajj Committee, was the only member from J&K that physically attended the conference.

Baig also held separate meetings with some parliamentarians including the vice president of the EU Parliament and the member of the women’s rights committee Pina Picierno.

“I told them that we deserve peace, prosperity and happiness in J&K and there should be no terrorism and good relations with all the neighbours,” Baig said.