Search
Mon, Sept 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

Saha Industrial Area expansion to resume, 2,600 acres land to be acquired: Haryana power minister

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Published on: Sept 15, 2025 05:16 am IST

The minister, while reviewing the arrangements at Ambala, directed the deputy commissioner to immediately restart the acquisition process for the 2,600 acres of land.

Haryana energy minister Anil Vij said that the government is taking concrete steps to boost industrial development in Ambala Cantonment and the process of acquiring approximately 2,600 acres of land adjacent to the Saha Industrial Area will soon be resumed.

The minister said that a new industrial area and logistic park will be developed on this proposed land.
The minister said that a new industrial area and logistic park will be developed on this proposed land.

He clarified that the process was earlier halted due to elections but will now be expedited.

The minister said that a new industrial area and logistic park will be developed on this proposed land.

Alongside, the railways is also progressing with plans to establish a freight terminal nearby, Vij said.

“The development of the industrial area, logistic park and freight terminal in close proximity will not only provide comprehensive facilities to industries but also strengthen the regional industrial infrastructure, generating thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities,” he added.

The minister, while reviewing the arrangements at Ambala, directed the deputy commissioner to immediately restart the acquisition process for the 2,600 acres of land.

He also informed that several farmers had expressed willingness to provide their land to the government and had already applied through the e-Bhoomi portal in the past.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Saha Industrial Area expansion to resume, 2,600 acres land to be acquired: Haryana power minister
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On