Sahnewal govt girls’ school gets new basketball court

A basketball court was inaugurated at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Sahnewal, on Friday. The court has been built with assistance from the town’s NRIs and municipal council president Sukhjit Singh Hara. The students of the school played an exhibition basketball match on the occasion.

Yurinder Singh Hayer, IPS, and senior vice-president of Punjab Basketball Association was the chief guest on the occasion. He inaugurated the court along with Teja Singh Dhaliwal, general secretary, PBA; DBA officials, school teachers and students.

NRIs including Charanjit Singh, Baljit Singh,Gurjit Singh,Dharamjit Singh,Bhupinder Bindi,Nirmal Randhawa , Mohinder Singh, Satinderjit Singh and Goldy Sandhu had contributed for the basketball court and were honoured.

The town’s councillors, Ramesh Kumar,Shamsher Singh,Harprit Singh and Jagdish Singh; Block Samiti member Purshottam Singh and sarpanches Avtar Singh and Gurdip Singh were present on the occasion.

Hayer thanked the NRI fraternity and MC president and said that PBA will provide support for promotion of basketball in every village school.

A poster stating “say no to drugs and yes to sports” made by DBA treasurer Brij Goyal was released on the occasion.