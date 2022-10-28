Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sahney pitches to strengthen trade between Dubai and Punjab

Published on Oct 28, 2022 09:42 PM IST

Vikramjit Singh Sahney flagged the issue of rice exports from India, being rejected due to pesticide and emphasised on having accredited labs of mutually acceptable standards.

Basmati from Punjab is in demand in UAE. (PTI file photo)
ByHT Correspondent

CHANDIGARH Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney who is on visit to Dubai on Friday pushed for trade between Punjab and United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the agriculture and food processing sectors. Sahney who is Chair of India-Arab Council and member India-UAE joint taskforce during his ongoing visit to Dubai met the minister of state for foreign trade Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi and proposed a delegation from Punjab to visit the country and showcase opportunities in agri-processing and infrastructure sectors and proposed to arrange a meeting with UAE Investors. Sahney flagged the issue faced by agriculture sector regarding rice exports from India being rejected due to pesticide and emphasised on having accredited labs of mutually acceptable standards. It needs mention that basmati from Punjab is in demand in UAE.

