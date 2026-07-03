Saini felicitates meritorious Haryana Super-100 students

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday announced plans to expand the flagship “Buniyaad” scheme by setting up 25 additional centres across the state and providing 100 new computers for the Super-100 coaching campus in Kurukshetra to improve teaching infrastructure for meritorious students of government schools. Saini said that 25 new Buniyaad centres will provide quality coaching facilities to more students across the state. (HT Photo)

Under the “Haryana Super-100” scheme, free residential coaching and academic support is provided to meritorious students of government schools for competitive entrance examinations, while the Buniyaad scheme focuses on identifying and mentoring talented students at an early stage.

The announcements were made during the “Haryana Super-100” felicitation programme held in Chandigarh late on Thursday evening where Saini felicitated students who excelled in competitive examinations under the Super-100 scheme. Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar also attended the programme.

Stating that the state government is committed to ensuring that no talented student is deprived of opportunities due to financial or resource constraints, Saini said that 25 new Buniyaad centres will provide quality coaching facilities to more students across the state. He said new computers at the Kurukshetra Super-100 centre will strengthen digital learning infrastructure.