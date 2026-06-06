Saini launches ₹2,738-crore horticulture promotion project

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday launched a Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-funded ₹2,738-crore horticulture promotion project and laid the foundation stone for the Haryana agri-business and cold chain centre. The CM said that nearly 20–30% of fruits and vegetables currently perish before reaching markets. (HT Photo)

Addressing a programme organised in Panchkula on the occasion of World Environment Day, Saini appealed to residents to plant at least one tree, saying that environmental conservation must be transformed into a people’s movement. The CM said that making Haryana country’s leading state in horticulture, agri-business, cold chain infrastructure, food processing and agricultural exports is among the government’s top priorities.

Present on this occasion were JICA chief representative Takeuchi Takuro; first secretary (food and agriculture) Hayase Takehiko and British deputy high commissioner Alba Smeriglio, an official spokesperson said. Referring to India–Japan relations, Saini said Haryana currently hosts 394 Japanese industries and more than 600 Japanese business establishments.

Saini said that the day marked not merely the launch of two projects but the beginning of a new chapter for Haryana’s agriculture, environment and rural economy. He expressed confidence that Haryana will once again show the way to the nation and lead a horticulture and agri-business revolution, just as it had spearheaded the green revolution decades ago.

The CM said that nearly 20–30% of fruits and vegetables currently perish before reaching markets. “The project seeks to address this challenge through the development of robust post-harvest infrastructure. Under the initiative, 400 horticulture clusters will be developed, 500 producer groups will be organised and strengthened, and infrastructure including 402 pack houses, four lead pack houses, three fulfilment centres and 44 retail outlets will be established” Saini said. The project also envisages the construction of 1,000 rainwater harvesting structures and the expansion of micro-irrigation systems to cover 65,000 acres.

Saini said that to address water-logging and soil salinity issues in several districts, the government will undertake plantation activities on 1,000 hectares of waterlogged land, using biodrainage technology. In addition, 25 new water storage dams will be constructed.

Meanwhile, the CM announced that the registration portal for sunflower procurement will be reopened for the next 60 days. Saini said that some farmers could not complete their registration for sunflower procurement within the stipulated period due to various reasons.

‘Yoga is proof of India’s cultural strength’

Saini also inaugurated the newly constructed examination centre-cum-multipurpose hall, built at a cost of ₹9 crore, and laid the foundation stone for a multi-storeyed women’s hostel to be built at a cost of about ₹8 crore at Shri Krishna Ayush University in Kurukshetra on Friday.

While addressing the gathering, Saini said that yoga is a gift of our eternal culture, given by our sages and saints for the welfare of all humanity. “India’s thousands-of-years-old yoga tradition has become a source of inspiration for the entire world. There was a time when yoga was considered limited to ashrams and gurukuls, but today it is practiced in almost every country of the world. This is a testament to India’s cultural strength,” Saini said.