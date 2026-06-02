Saini launches ‘Make in Haryana’ industrial policy, assures investors ‘speed and trust’

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Monday officially launched “Make in Haryana” industrial policy in Gurugram, assuring industry leaders and investors that “speed and trust” will remain the guiding principles of the state government’s business environment.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during the launch of ‘Make in Haryana’ industrial policy in Gurugram on Monday. (HT Photo)

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In a boost to the state government’s drive to attract investment, memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth ₹1.10 lakh crore were signed on the first day of the launch of the policy that promises to attract ₹5 lakh crore in investments in next five years and positions Haryana among India’s leading investment destinations.

Nine other sector-specific industrial policies, an intelligent investment facilitation portal and the logo of the upcoming “Happening Haryana Global Investors Summit” were also launched on this occasion.

Addressing the gathering, CM said that though Haryana accounts for only 1.3% of India’s geographical area, the state contributes nearly 3.6% to the country’s GDP. “Invest in Haryana, grow with Haryana and build your future with Haryana. Investing in Haryana means investing in the future,” Saini said, inviting investors from across the world to invest in state.

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{{^usCountry}} Saini said that the global investment landscape is rapidly evolving and industries today look beyond incentives. He said the investors now evaluate the overall ecosystem and that they ask which state can take faster decisions, which state can provide trust and reliability and which state can emerge as a long-term growth partner. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saini said that the global investment landscape is rapidly evolving and industries today look beyond incentives. He said the investors now evaluate the overall ecosystem and that they ask which state can take faster decisions, which state can provide trust and reliability and which state can emerge as a long-term growth partner. {{/usCountry}}

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“Haryana is poised to lead in all these areas,” he said, explaining that new policy seeks to create a more competitive and investor-friendly ecosystem while generating employment and expanding manufacturing capacity.

“This policy will provide fresh momentum to Haryana’s economic growth and help the state emerge as a preferred destination for future investments.”

The CM said that the investment MoUs signed on Monday are not merely numbers and that they represent new industries, new supply chains, new opportunities for MSMEs, new jobs for our youth and fresh momentum for Haryana’s economy.

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Saini said that initiatives being taken under the new industrial policy are aimed at accelerating industrial growth, simplifying regulatory processes and strengthening Haryana’s appeal to domestic and global investors.

The companies that signed the MoUs included NTF Group; AUMOVIO; Proterial; National Australia Bank (NAB) Global Innovation Center; Sumitomo Corporation India; Reliance MET City; Star Wire India; Saatvik Green Energy; India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA); Gautam Solar; Venus Remedies; Varun Beverages; Horizon Industrial Parks; Anant Raj Limited; Welspun One; Star Cement; GLS Group; SMTA; Karnal Pharma Park; Universal Success Enterprises; RAKBANK and Amber Group.

Describing ‘Make in Haryana’ as more than a conventional industrial policy, chief minister said it will serve as the roadmap for the state’s next phase of economic expansion with focus on competitiveness, innovation, sustainability, exports, employment generation and future-ready manufacturing.

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Saini said that Haryana will soon host the Haryana Global Investors Summit. The next phase belongs to intelligent governance, he said while launching the Intelligent Investment Facilitation Portal that he described as a transformational initiative that will fundamentally change the way industries interact with the government.

The portal, Saini said, offers GIS-based land identification, automated investment blueprint generation, AI-enabled assistance, approval pathway guidance, infrastructure information and comprehensive policy support.

“Our guiding principles are speed and trust,” he reiterated, adding that investors will no longer need to approach multiple offices for approvals, land allocation, incentives, compliances and clearances. Instead, all services will be available through a single integrated platform, he said.

Industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh said the state government is not merely introducing new policies but is reshaping Haryana’s industrial vision to align with future requirements.

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Principal secretary (to CM) Arun Kumar Gupta said the launch marked not merely the introduction of a policy but the unveiling of a vision for a prosperous future. He said that the policy was not drafted in isolation within government offices but was prepared after extensive consultations with industry representatives and stakeholders. “The MoUs worth over ₹1 lakh crore reflect investors’ trust...This confidence motivates us to continuously improve governance and deliver on our commitments,” he said.

Commissioner and secretary (industries and commerce) Amit Agrawal said the objective of the programme was not merely to launch a policy but to showcase Haryana’s new vision and investment approach.

“For years, states and countries competed primarily through incentives. Today, investors ask whether governments can make quick decisions and act as long-term growth partners. Haryana has worked seriously on these questions over the past several months, and the new policy is the outcome of that effort,” said Agrawal.

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