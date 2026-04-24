The Haryana government on Thursday said that it is moving rapidly towards establishing the state as a global hub for electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM), IT, animation, visual effects, gaming and comics sectors.

The Haryana government on Thursday said that it is moving rapidly towards establishing the state as a global hub for electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM), IT, animation, visual effects, gaming and comics sectors. (PTI File)

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Interacting with industry leaders in Delhi on Thursday regarding the upcoming industrial policy, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the new industrial policy will not only be highly attractive for investors in these emerging sectors but also accelerate large-scale employment generation, innovation and cutting-edge technological development.

Saini said the IT, animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, and ESDM sectors are emerging as key pillars of the national economy. The chief minister said that with robust infrastructure, strong connectivity and industry-friendly environment Haryana holds immense potential to attract global investments in these sectors.

Stating that the state government aims at positioning Haryana as a preferred destination for global companies where leading domestic and international firms can invest, Saini said that new industrial policy will offer special incentives to ESDM companies, including capital subsidies, tax benefits, skill development support and ease of doing business provisions to ensure smooth establishment and expansion of industries.

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{{^usCountry}} The industry representatives suggested identifying futuristic products and select companies to support them in becoming global players, which would also benefit associated MSMEs. They emphasised promoting research and development for startups and establishing centres of excellence to boost innovation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The industry representatives suggested identifying futuristic products and select companies to support them in becoming global players, which would also benefit associated MSMEs. They emphasised promoting research and development for startups and establishing centres of excellence to boost innovation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh, industries and commerce department’s commissioner and secretary, Amit Kumar Agrawal, senior representatives of various industrial houses such as electronics and computer software export promotion council, Microsoft, TCS, Jindal Stainless, Precision Electronics, YSM Xerox Aviation, Ostik Pharma were present. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh, industries and commerce department’s commissioner and secretary, Amit Kumar Agrawal, senior representatives of various industrial houses such as electronics and computer software export promotion council, Microsoft, TCS, Jindal Stainless, Precision Electronics, YSM Xerox Aviation, Ostik Pharma were present. {{/usCountry}}

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