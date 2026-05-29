Saini promises ‘triple-engine push as Ambala mayor takes oath

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said the newly elected Ambala municipal corporation (MC) House, with a ‘triple engine’ push, will accelerate the city’s development.

Mayor Akshita Saini with her parents. (HT Photo)

Saini was in Ambala city to attend the oath-taking ceremony of mayor Akshita Saini and 20 ward members. The oath was administered by divisional commissioner Sanjeev Verma.

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The CM told the newly elected mayor and councillors that the public has entrusted them with the honour of representing them. This is a huge responsibility, which they must fulfill with dedication, he said.

“As the CM of the state, I assure you that there will be no shortage of funds for the development work of Ambala city,” he added.

On the occasion, he also thanked the voters of Ambala, who expressed their faith in the Bharatiya Janata Party, where the party bagged 16 out of 20 wards and retained the mayor seat by a margin of 21,358 votes.

Addressing the gathering, the CM said that the BJP’s politics is not about power, but about service and the state government is working on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas (inclusive development through effort of all)’.

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{{^usCountry}} “In recent years, Ambala has seen a rapid expansion of its road and sewerage network. The drinking water system has also been strengthened. Now, this journey is about to accelerate. We must work to implement the pledges we made to the public during the elections. Let us all work together to build a new Ambala, one that is clean, safe, modern, and full of employment opportunities,” said the CM. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In recent years, Ambala has seen a rapid expansion of its road and sewerage network. The drinking water system has also been strengthened. Now, this journey is about to accelerate. We must work to implement the pledges we made to the public during the elections. Let us all work together to build a new Ambala, one that is clean, safe, modern, and full of employment opportunities,” said the CM. {{/usCountry}}

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Former minister Aseem Goel, information commissioner Neeta Khera, deputy commissioner Ajay Singh Tomar, superintendent of police Ajit Singh Shekhawat, municipal commissioner Virendra Sehrawat and others were also present.