Sajad Lone elected J&K People’s Conference chief

Sajad Gani Lone was on Wednesday elected unopposed as the J&K People’s Conference president for a four-year term.

The election authority of the party headed by Syed Basharat Bukhari and comprising Peerzada Mansoor Hussain and Mohammad Ashraf Mir declared Lone elected as the party chief.

Addressing a press conference, chairman of the election authority and returning officer Syed Basharat Bukhari said the authority received eight nominations all in favour of nominating Lone as the candidate for party president. The nominations were received from Anantnag, Budgam, Srinagar, Baramulla, Handwara, Kupwara, Poonch and Jammu, he said.

No nomination was received in favour of any other candidate,” he said, adding the party had announced the poll schedule on October 19, setting November 6 as the date for voting, if required.

Lone will be administered the oath of office on November 10 at Darul Jawad, the residence of People’s Conference general secretary Imran Reza Ansari, he said.