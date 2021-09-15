Sajjad Lone visits slain cop’s family in Kupwara

People’s Conference (PC) chairperson Sajjad Lone on Tuesday visited the family of Jammu and Kashmir Police sub-inspector Arshid Ahmad Mir, who was killed by militants two days back in Srinagar, and called for collective efforts to reject violence in entirety.

He expressed his sympathies to Mir’s family in north Kupwara’s Kalmuna village and termed the killing merciless and inhuman.

Mir was killed by unidentified gunman on Sunday. The police had said they have identified the killers, but didn’t reveal their names or affiliation.

“The unending cycle of violence has destroyed thousands of families and put a sudden end to countless dreams,” Lone said, adding that Kashmir has been in a perpetual state of grief and misery since eruption of violence.

“There is a need for collective efforts to reject violence in entirety so that Kashmir could pave its way towards prosperity and no longer gets plunged into a vicious cycle of violence,” he said.

“It is imperative that we explicitly condemn and denounce violence. Such dastardly acts should be rejected and must have no societal acceptance if we want to pull Kashmir out of this vortex of violence,” he added.

The police have already constituted a team to solve the murder case.