Sajjan-Bholu gang carried out Vicky Middukhera’s murder in Mohali: Police

The Sajjan-Bholu gang, active in Delhi and Haryana, was behind the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjit Singh Middukhera, aka Vicky Middukhera, 33, who was shot dead in Sector 71 on August 7, police said on Wednesday.

Police have identified the gang’s leader, Sajjan, alias Bholu, from Jhajjar, Haryana, and Anil Kumar, from Dwarka in Delhi, as the two assailants who chased and shot dead Middukhera.

Their involvement in the broad daylight murder was revealed by gangster Kaushal Chaudhary, who was brought by the Mohali police from Karnal jail in connection with another murder case. Following his revelation in a district court, he was sent to six-day police remand.

Wanted in over 30 murder cases

According to investigators, Sajjan and Anil were most-wanted gangsters in the Delhi and Haryana region, and were involved in more than 30 murders and several extortion cases.

Police have despatched teams for their arrest, following which the motive behind Middukhera’s murder will be revealed, they said.

On August 7, Middukhera was shot dead by two men while he was boarding his SUV after visiting a property dealer in Sector 71. He had sustained 12 bullet injuries.

The same day, the Devinder Bambiha gang had claimed responsibility for the murder through a Facebook post.

A day later, members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had pledged revenge for the killing. In another post on the social media, gangster Sampat Nehra had vowed to kill four of the rival gang members.

Since the broad daylight murder, the crime investigating agency of Mohali police has grilled three gangsters – Sukhpreet Singh, alias Buddha, Aman Jaittu and Bhupi Rana, suspecting their role in the case.

But police ruled that they had nothing to reveal. Questioning of 55 other criminals associated with the Bambiha and other gangs also didn’t provide any leads.