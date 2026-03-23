Patiala: Protesters associated with the Dharam Yudh Morcha on Sunday reiterated their demand for a stringent law on sacrilege cases, refusing to call off their prolonged agitation until the Punjab government enacts the proposed legislation. Samana: Protesters refuse to end stir until Punjab passes anti-sacrilege law

A delegation led by Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan visited Samana and held discussions with the protesters in an effort to persuade them to withdraw the protest. However, the meeting remained inconclusive as the agitators stood firm on their demand for the immediate passage of a strict anti-sacrilege law.

The development comes a day after chief minister Bhagwant Mann announced that the state government would convene a special session of the Vidhan Sabha on April 13 to introduce a tougher law addressing sacrilege (‘beadbi’) incidents.

At the center of the protest is Gurjeet Singh Khalsa, 43, who has been perched atop a nearly 400-foot BSNL tower in Samana since October 2024. Despite harsh weather conditions and growing health concerns, he has refused to descend, maintaining that he will do so only after the law is passed.

During the meeting, which lasted around 90 minutes, Khalsa spoke to Sandhwan over the phone, thanking the government for convening the special session but reaffirming his stand to remain atop the tower until the bill becomes law.

Addressing a gathering at Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Chowk, Sandhwan said the government would introduce amendments to the Jagat Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act, 2008, to incorporate stricter provisions. He added that the proposed law would include stringent punishments, heavy fines, confiscation of property, and provisions to address offenses committed through digital means.

Sandhwan further stated that the draft legislation is being prepared in consultation with religious leaders and legal experts, and assured that he would personally present the passed bill to Khalsa on April 14.

Despite these assurances, protesters maintained that they would not end their agitation until the bill is passed.